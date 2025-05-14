BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 61,036 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 257.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bruker were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Barclays reduced their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

