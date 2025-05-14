BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 131,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.