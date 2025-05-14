BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,561.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

