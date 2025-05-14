BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,754,000 after buying an additional 1,171,576 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertex by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 851,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 596,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,031,000 after buying an additional 580,664 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 1,100.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VERX stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.72, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

