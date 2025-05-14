BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $3,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 289,596 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,480,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

