BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 33,665 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 305.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,866,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,441.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.55. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

