BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 225,002 Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

