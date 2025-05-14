BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $149,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after buying an additional 214,087 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $192.94 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

