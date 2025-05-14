BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after purchasing an additional 650,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 544,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,123,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,924,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE WMS opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.