BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,235,000 after acquiring an additional 197,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,369,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 103,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

