BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,773 shares in the company, valued at $916,485.80. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock worth $313,131. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.