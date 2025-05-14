BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 307.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Barclays PLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

