BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.31% of Upbound Group worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $516,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,087.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,924 shares of company stock worth $846,711. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPBD. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

View Our Latest Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.