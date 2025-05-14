BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.39 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AGCO opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -14.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.