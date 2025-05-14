BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,928 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

