BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 354.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 714,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

