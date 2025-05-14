BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NMI were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,424.28. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,360 shares of company stock worth $4,042,654. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

