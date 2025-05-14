BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.85 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

