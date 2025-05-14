BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.97 Million Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of KT worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KT alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KT by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,833,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of KT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,736 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP raised its holdings in KT by 2,407.3% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,145,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KT. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Stock Up 0.7%

KT stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.