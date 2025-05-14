BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:BJ opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

