BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 162,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

