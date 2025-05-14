BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

