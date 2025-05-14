BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 135,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 21.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of FLO opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

