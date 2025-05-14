BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MannKind were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MannKind by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of MannKind by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 22,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

