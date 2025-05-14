BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $5.06 Million in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5245 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

