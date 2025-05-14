BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $5.70 Million in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Immunocore by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. The trade was a 60.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

