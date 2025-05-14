BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $196.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.38. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

