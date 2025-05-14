BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.26% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PROG by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 157,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In other news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PROG’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

