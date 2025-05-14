BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 25,280 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.19% of Insperity worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Up 0.6%

Insperity stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

