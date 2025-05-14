BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 6,956 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $240.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.09. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

