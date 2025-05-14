BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 246,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $31.17.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
