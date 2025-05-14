BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,597 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of Surgery Partners worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,243,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 357,023 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. Macquarie dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SGRY opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.