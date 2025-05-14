BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Unilever were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 844,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 151,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.