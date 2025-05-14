BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

