BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 120,816 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,816 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.