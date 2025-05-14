BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,209 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GPI stock opened at $449.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.86 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $502.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.43.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

