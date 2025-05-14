BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 21,150 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Avantor were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Avantor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE AVTR opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.