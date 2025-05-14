BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,718 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $432.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $313.89 and a one year high of $474.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

