BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 62,437 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,437 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,673.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
NYSE AEO opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.
American Eagle Outfitters Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
