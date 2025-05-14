BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 62,437 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,437 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,673.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Read Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.