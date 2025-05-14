BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 81,416 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after buying an additional 1,349,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 966,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 486,827 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

