BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $5.54 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 468,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIV. FMR LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,301,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,238,000 after acquiring an additional 156,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,167,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 442,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,799,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,374.98. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,669,500 shares of company stock worth $18,064,847. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

