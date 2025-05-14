BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $378.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.69. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

