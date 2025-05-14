Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $21.83 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,369 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.