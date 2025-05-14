Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price at $112.92

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

