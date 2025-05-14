BTC Digital (BTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.
BTC Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTCT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.58.
About BTC Digital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.