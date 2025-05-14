BTC Digital (BTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTCT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.