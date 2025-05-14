Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Still a Buy?

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $464.00 and last traded at $464.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.00.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.89.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

