Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Calix were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Calix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Calix by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 151,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.38. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

