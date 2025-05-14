Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,606,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $123,882,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,786,000 after purchasing an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

