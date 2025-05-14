Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCJ opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
