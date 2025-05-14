Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Capital A Berhad Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About Capital A Berhad

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. The company provides engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services.

